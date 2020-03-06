Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fitzhugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Jim" Fitzhugh


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. "Jim" Fitzhugh Obituary
James E. (Jim) Fitzhugh, 75, passed away on February 27, 2020, surrounded by his family who loved him very much. He was born on November 2, 1944, in Malvern, Arkansas, to the late Leonard (Chick) and Inez McMahan Fitzhugh and lived in Malvern all his life.
He was a carpenter and was voted Carpenter of the Year in 2006 by the readers of the Malvern Daily Record. He loved raising a garden, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He attended Malvern High School and was an outstanding football player. He later joined the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He met the love of his life, Bobbie Jean, in August of 1968, and they were married October 14, 1968, lasting almost 51 ½ years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie, their three children Lisa Fitzhugh Morrison (Wally Erwin), Doroteo (Doye) DelaCruz Jr (Sarah) and Samantha Fitzhugh Henard all of Malvern; eight grandchildren, Colton Henard (Katie) of Poyen, Hope and Josie Henard and Sadie DelaCruz, all of Malvern, DJ DelaCruz of San Francisco, CA, Anthony DelaCruz of El Paso, TX, Dallas DelaCruz of San Antonio, TX and Eric Martinez of Corpus Christi, TX; six great-grandchildren, Emery and Rosalee Henard and Jessie Leamons of Poyen, Austyn DelaCruz of El Paso, TX and EJ and Aleena Martinez of Corpus Christi, TX.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Damacus Cemetery off Hwy. 9 with Reverend Paul Grigsby officiating. All are welcome who would like to attend to celebrate his life.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Atkinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -