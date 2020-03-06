|
|
James E. (Jim) Fitzhugh, 75, passed away on February 27, 2020, surrounded by his family who loved him very much. He was born on November 2, 1944, in Malvern, Arkansas, to the late Leonard (Chick) and Inez McMahan Fitzhugh and lived in Malvern all his life.
He was a carpenter and was voted Carpenter of the Year in 2006 by the readers of the Malvern Daily Record. He loved raising a garden, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He attended Malvern High School and was an outstanding football player. He later joined the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He met the love of his life, Bobbie Jean, in August of 1968, and they were married October 14, 1968, lasting almost 51 ½ years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie, their three children Lisa Fitzhugh Morrison (Wally Erwin), Doroteo (Doye) DelaCruz Jr (Sarah) and Samantha Fitzhugh Henard all of Malvern; eight grandchildren, Colton Henard (Katie) of Poyen, Hope and Josie Henard and Sadie DelaCruz, all of Malvern, DJ DelaCruz of San Francisco, CA, Anthony DelaCruz of El Paso, TX, Dallas DelaCruz of San Antonio, TX and Eric Martinez of Corpus Christi, TX; six great-grandchildren, Emery and Rosalee Henard and Jessie Leamons of Poyen, Austyn DelaCruz of El Paso, TX and EJ and Aleena Martinez of Corpus Christi, TX.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Damacus Cemetery off Hwy. 9 with Reverend Paul Grigsby officiating. All are welcome who would like to attend to celebrate his life.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2020