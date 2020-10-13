A lifelong resident of Malvern, passed away on October 11, 2020. Jim was born on January 20, 1943, to the late James Eaton Smith Jr and Florence Hiatt Smith.

He is survived by two sisters Debbie (Billy) Barnes of Alvarado, Tx, and Deann Hill of Arlington, Tx, his much loved nieces Tracy Hollandsworth, and Cearra Hill, nephew Greg Barnes, and great nephews, Hayden Hollandsworth, Landon Hollandsworth and River Reynolds.

Jim was a graduate of Malvern High School, the class of 1961.

He loved working on cars, especially Fords, and was known as one of the best mechanics in Malvern. He started working on cars at the age of 16, and worked for years for Grissoms Automotive in Malvern, before going to Kuntz and Company in Arkadelphia to build race cars. He could tell what was wrong with a car by just turning it on. He had a passion for drag racing and there were always several cars in line to work on, or to rebuild for those that knew him.

He also loved camping, photography, travel and animals.

Jim was generous and kind, always willing to help friends and those in need.

He was honest, but stubborn, and loved a good argument, he had an awesome sense of humor and was full of pranks. Simply put, Jim brought joy and didn't let too many things bother him.

By his passing, he will be so missed here, but we rejoice in knowing that there will be a reunion and celebration in Heaven for a life well lived, and he will no longer suffer with his many health issues that he had in his last years.

We are all better off for just knowing Jim.



