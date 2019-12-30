|
James F. (Jim) Green Sr., age 74 of Malvern originally Bristow, Oklahoma passed away Saturday December 21, 2019. He was born July 12, 1945 in Bristow Oklahoma to James Franklin and Dorothy Pearl (Ludwig) Green. He was owner and operator of Sonics in Malvern, Arkadelphia, Benton, Fordyce and Heber Springs and then after retirement he was a rancher. Jim was a member of the Arkansas Cattleman's Assoc., was a past member of the Board and volunteer for the Lono-Rolla Volunteer Fire Department, and the Lono Breakfast Club. Jim was of the Baptist faith, loved his family especially his grandchildren, collecting and bus tour traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Mary H. Green, brother, Jimmy Wayne Green, and Sister, Wilma Hallman.
Survivors include his wife Debbie Green, son, James F. (Jamie) Green, daughters, Tammy M. Green, Vickie Baker (Dean), Sherri Torres (Chris) all of Malvern, Step-daughter, April Thomas (John) of Bryant, and Amanda Whitley (Travis) of Donaldson, sisters, Goldie Stice and Katy Bloxom (John) all of Bristow, OK, grandchildren, Josh Baker (Amber), Zachary Green (Lauren), Christa Green, Austin Baker, Journey "Shea" Cessor, Raven Keely Lollar Torres, Lathan James Lollar Torres, Step-grandchildren, Derek Thomas, Josie Thomas, Chloe Whitley, Caleb Whitley, and Cambrie Whitley, great-grandchildren, Barret Ashby, Callie Ashby, Brady Baker, Alexis Green, James Preston Green, Christopher Green, Jaelynn Hobbs and Laila Green and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 6:00-8:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral will be Saturday, December 28, at 2:30 pm in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Ivy officiating. Burial will be at Lono Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Green, Austin Baker, Zachary Green, Josh Baker, Barret Ashby, Dean Baker. Honorary pallbearers are Lono-Rolla Fire Dept. Firefighters and Board, John Thomas, Travis Whitley, Jerry Whatley, John Bloxum, Joe Gage, Chris Torres, Chris Stice, Curtis Stice, Mike and Dewayne Hallman, Wendell, Frank and Doug Kratz, and all Lono Breakfast Club Members.
Memorials to the Lono-Rolla Fire Department.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 26, 2019