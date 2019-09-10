|
James Farrell Hall (75) of Bismarck, Arkansas, died on September 5, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Farrell was born on April 8, 1944, in Malvern, Arkansas, to James Marion Hall and Geneva (Thornton) Hall. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1962. Farrell studied at Henderson State University, graduated from Louisiana State University School of Banking and Indiana University Savings and Loan Program. Farrell was a cattleman, an insurance business owner for 15 years, and a banker. He most recently retired from Southern Bancorp. In addition to his career successes, Farrell's greatest accomplishment and joy in life was being a husband, father and grandfather. Farrell loved the outdoors and spending time on the family farm in Bismarck. He was never one to sit still and when he was not on the farm, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends and family, spending time in the woods at the deer camp or teaching his grandchildren about nature's beauty. Farrell was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bismarck and Joan Hunting Club.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wanda (Hardage) Hall, son, Tim Hall of Bismarck; son-in-law, Jason Mueller (Soraya) of Heath, Texas, and grandchildren Barrett Hall of Bismarck, Madeline and Bronson Mueller of Heath, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Joyce Hall Matlock and his daughter, Kandra Hall Mueller.
Services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Caruth-Hale, 155 Section Line Rd, Hot Springs, Arkansas 71913. The family received visitors at Caruth-Hale on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Farrell can be made payable to Bismarck Public School, Kandra Hall Mueller Memorial Scholarship Fund, 11636 Highway 84, Bismarck, Arkansas 71929.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Robert McCrary and Dr. Timothy Webb and their staff for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 10, 2019