|
|
James (Jim) (Grandpa Jim) Francis Barker, 78, of Hot Springs, AR, passed away on November 28, 2019 from a sudden illness. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Mary (Aleo) Barker and Frank Barker. Jim loved his Boston roots and was known for sharing stories from his younger years. A New England Yankee to the core, he remained a son of Boston, faithful to the Red Sox and to Patriots Nation. Jim's career in corporate sales spanned decades, for companies such as Scott Oil, Varian Extrion, FlameTech, Mitsubishi, and ending as co-founder of GreenMan Technologies before retiring to devote his time caring for his beloved late wife, Kathleen (Austin) Barker.
Jim is survived by his children, Cynthia Congdon of Gloucester, MA, Lori Latta of Tamworth, NH, Jill Reese of Jacksonville, AR, Audra Hunter of Sheridan, AR, Julie Perkins of TX, and James Barker, Jr. of Hot Springs, AR; his siblings, Agnes Lynds of Medford, MA, Dorothy Swenson, Francine Sullivan, and Vivian Leo of Winthrop, MA, and Frank Barker of Revere, MA. Jim also leaves behind his grandchildren, Eric and Jessica Munson, Meghan, William, Michael and Johnathan Reese, and Nicholas Purifoy.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Condolences can be expressed at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 7, 2019