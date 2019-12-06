Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for James Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Francis "(Jim) (Grandpa Jim)" Barker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Francis "(Jim) (Grandpa Jim)" Barker Obituary
James (Jim) (Grandpa Jim) Francis Barker, 78, of Hot Springs, AR, passed away on November 28, 2019 from a sudden illness. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Mary (Aleo) Barker and Frank Barker. Jim loved his Boston roots and was known for sharing stories from his younger years. A New England Yankee to the core, he remained a son of Boston, faithful to the Red Sox and to Patriots Nation. Jim's career in corporate sales spanned decades, for companies such as Scott Oil, Varian Extrion, FlameTech, Mitsubishi, and ending as co-founder of GreenMan Technologies before retiring to devote his time caring for his beloved late wife, Kathleen (Austin) Barker.
Jim is survived by his children, Cynthia Congdon of Gloucester, MA, Lori Latta of Tamworth, NH, Jill Reese of Jacksonville, AR, Audra Hunter of Sheridan, AR, Julie Perkins of TX, and James Barker, Jr. of Hot Springs, AR; his siblings, Agnes Lynds of Medford, MA, Dorothy Swenson, Francine Sullivan, and Vivian Leo of Winthrop, MA, and Frank Barker of Revere, MA. Jim also leaves behind his grandchildren, Eric and Jessica Munson, Meghan, William, Michael and Johnathan Reese, and Nicholas Purifoy.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Condolences can be expressed at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Atkinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -