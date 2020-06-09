James Franklin Langley, 89, of Malaga, a former longtime Portland, Oregon resident who descended from Malvern, Arkansas, passed away on April 27, 2020 in Wenatchee, Washington.



James was born on July 15, 1930 in Malvern, Arkansas to the late Hughie R. and Nellie A. (Paul) Langley.



James Langley was a man of many talents and many names. Most people knew him as James or Jim; but he also went by Duke, Mark/Marcus, Jimmy, Capitan Kind, The Fat Man, Jimmy Dollar; and to all his grandkids, he was known as Papo, Papa, and Grandpa.



James Franklin Langley service his county in the U.S. Navy and later in the U.S. Air Force.



On April 18th, 1965, James was married to Virginia May Hammer in Vancouver, Washington. In 2001, James retired. James and Virginia continued to make their home in Portland until moving to Malaga, Washington in 2015, to be near their daughter.



James is survived by his wife of 55 years: Virginia May Langley; his children: James "Michael" Picket of Colorado, James Robert Langley of Colorado, James Richard Langley (James Acune Smith) of Colorado, Angela Constance Langley of Nevada, Jeanette Robin of Nevada, Robin Annette Morris of Malaga, Washington, and Christina M Kasper of Missouri; his brother: William R Langley of California; and his sister: Linda Gail McNeal of Texas; as well as ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren with one due in June.



James is preceded in death by his parents: Hugie and Nelli Langley; his brother: Paul Langley; and daughter: Debbie Catherine Ray Langley Barsay.



