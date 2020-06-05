James Howard Lock Jr. AKA "Wolf" was born on July 18, 1977 in Little Rock, AR to the parentage of James Lock Sr. and Wanda Pryor.
James attended Malvern Public Schools graduating in the class of 1996. During his time in school, he was an accomplished athlete excelling in football and the long jump. After high school he went on to play football on the collegiate level for the University of Central Arkansas.
Wolf was a well known and respected barber throughout the community. He never met a stranger and would give his last to help those in need. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Wolf was also a natural born comedian that loved to entertain anyone he came in contact with.
He is preceded in death by his father James Lock Sr., his paternal grandfather Ona Lock, and his maternal grandparents Office and Bobbie Jean Morgan.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Wanda Pryor and paternal grandmother Vivian Lock of Malvern, AR.; sons Jaquez and Jacolby Lock of Malvern, AR. ; daughters Jaciah and Olivia Lock of Malvern, AR.; grandson Jelijah Lock of Malvern, AR.; sisters Calandra Lock Fraser (Jahnell) and Tiffany Toney (Javon) all of Malvern, AR.; brothers Morgan and Ezekiel Lock of Malvern, AR, and Jacob Lock of Portland, OR. and a host of family and friends. Visitation: June 5th 3p-7p at funeral home. Funeral 1pm June 6, 2020 at Deliverance Temple COGIC. Service entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors. 337-0100 www.samuellvanceandsons.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.