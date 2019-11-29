|
|
James K. "Buddy" Capps, age 83, of Hot Springs passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at House of Three in Hot Springs. He was born May 2, 1936, in Atkins, Arkansas the son of the late Earl and Mildred Scott Capps. He graduated from Magnet Cove High School in 1955, where he played football. Buddy served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne. He retired from Reynolds Metal Company. Buddy enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved going below Remmel Dam. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Migna Wetherington.
Survivors, wife, of 60 years, Colleen Smith Capps of Hot Springs; son, Jerry Don Capps of Malvern; daughters, Debbie Knox (husband, Kenny) of Pearcy and Karen Capps of Memphis; grandchildren, Kayla (husband, Cory) Kirk of McKinney, Texas and Kamryn Knox of Pearcy; great-grandchildren, Maverick Kirk, Maclaren Kirk and Maxwell Kirk all of McKinney, Texas; brother-in-law, George Wetherington of Natchitoches, Louisiana; niece, Angela Capella of Alexander, Louisiana and nephew, Keith Wetherington.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 30 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with Reverend Don Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Rockport Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at House of Three and Arkansas Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shorewood Hills United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 29, 2019