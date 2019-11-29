Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for James Capps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James K. "Buddy" Capps


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James K. "Buddy" Capps Obituary
James K. "Buddy" Capps, age 83, of Hot Springs passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at House of Three in Hot Springs. He was born May 2, 1936, in Atkins, Arkansas the son of the late Earl and Mildred Scott Capps. He graduated from Magnet Cove High School in 1955, where he played football. Buddy served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne. He retired from Reynolds Metal Company. Buddy enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved going below Remmel Dam. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Migna Wetherington.
Survivors, wife, of 60 years, Colleen Smith Capps of Hot Springs; son, Jerry Don Capps of Malvern; daughters, Debbie Knox (husband, Kenny) of Pearcy and Karen Capps of Memphis; grandchildren, Kayla (husband, Cory) Kirk of McKinney, Texas and Kamryn Knox of Pearcy; great-grandchildren, Maverick Kirk, Maclaren Kirk and Maxwell Kirk all of McKinney, Texas; brother-in-law, George Wetherington of Natchitoches, Louisiana; niece, Angela Capella of Alexander, Louisiana and nephew, Keith Wetherington.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 30 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with Reverend Don Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Rockport Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at House of Three and Arkansas Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shorewood Hills United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -