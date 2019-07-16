|
|
James Kelly Talbert of the Willow Community near Leola, Arkansas was born December 9, 1954 to the late Herman Kelly Talbert and Nancy Julia Harrison Talbert Miller in Little Rock. James was a logger by trade and enjoyed hunting, building hotrods, gardening, and relaxing.
Mr. Talbert died Wednesday July 10, 2019 at his home at the age of 64.
He is survived by one daughter, Kelly (Hector) Garcia; brothers, Samuel Talbert and Gordon Miller; sister, Mary White; grandchildren, Yolanda Machado, Ermila Contreras, Jasmine Contreras, Julio Dominguez, Esmeralda Dominguez, and Veronica Garcia; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Memorial service will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tom Gifford officiating. Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-1306. www.memorialgardenssheridan.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 16, 2019