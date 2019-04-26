James Kenneth Rice "Poppie", age 74 of Gifford passed away to go be with the Lord of us all Friday, April 26, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born March 28, 1945, in Malvern to the late Raymond Rice and Irene Fleming Rice Rhodes. He loved the outdoors but most of all his family. His many friends and family will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Samuel Rhodes, brothers Charles Rice and Leonard Rice, nephews Dale Rice and Tommy Rice.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn Diana Johnson Rice of Traskwood, his former wife Martha Jane Norwood Rice, daughter Donna Rice Basco (DJ), brothers Mike Rice and Clarence Rice, sister Becky Hart, grandchildren Kayla Danielle Basco, Lane Basco (Fiance' Kiki), Courtney Basco Przytarski (Nick), four great grandchildren, granddog Charlie and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday April 29, 1:30 with graveside services to follow at 2:00 pm at Fairplay Cemetery with Emily McEuen officiating.

Pallbearers will be Chris E Williams, Chris Walthall, Alvin Parker, Lance Robinson, Lane Basco, and Gary Harding.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Ramsey, Vernon Ramsey and Wayne Freeman.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.