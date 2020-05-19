James M. "Cheesey" Lindsey
1953 - 2020
James M. "Cheesey" Lindsey, age 67 of Malvern, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born in Malvern on February 21, 1953 to the late James F. Lindsey and Johnnie Sue Smith Lindsey. Reared and educated in Malvern, he was a musician, playing drums in many bands over the years. After living in Texas for a time, he returned permanently to Malvern in 2012. According to his family, he lived a wonderful life full of adventure. He loved his Lord and Savior, motorcycles, music, jokes, and making friends. Cheesey was a Mason, member of the American Legion, where he was a founding member of the Patriot Riders, and was a Christian.

He is survived by his wife, Faith Shear Lindsey, to whom he was married on June 12, 1997 in Texas; a sister, Bonnie Weber and her husband, Bill of New Jersey; step-daughter, Elisha (Summer) Harrison, step-daughter-in-law, Brianne Stevens; eight wonderful grandchildren, Alphie Smith, Elijah and Mason Harrison, Amber Evans, Lyndsey, Daniel, Bryan, and Josylan Stevens; his cats, Theodore Roosevelt (Theo), and Star.

Also preceding him in death were his grandparents, uncles, aunts, and step-son, Jeremiah Stevens.

Graveside services will be held at two o'clock on Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
