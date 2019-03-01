James Michael Crowe, known by his friends as Mike, 76, of Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully at home in Morehead, February 24th, 2019.

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment, with military honors, will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Mike was born in Atlanta, GA in 1942 to James Barnum "J.B." Crowe and Bernice Crowe Moore.

Mike enlisted in the United States Army in 1959. He served four tours in Vietnam where he rose to the rank of Captain. During his tenure, he earned a silver star, a bronze star with valor, three purple hearts, and a host of other accolades. Mike was honored to serve as an honorary pall bearer at President John F. Kennedy's funeral service on November 25, 1963. He was the definition of an American soldier and served his Country proudly.

Following his military career, Mike entered the trucking business. He enjoyed traveling the country and building relationships all along the way. During the last few decades of Mike's life, he was able to travel between North & South Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas where he never encountered a stranger.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Joseph Crowe and Jeffrey Michael Crowe. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Allyssa Crowe-McGuire, Avery Crowe, and Addyson Crowe and two nieces, Allison Crowe-Wade and Amber Crowe-Russell.

Mike will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his silent generosity, and his kindness to others. Mike was such an intricate part of so many lives that he will be remembered for many things, but to me, he will simply be remembered as the best dad in the world.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 1, 2019