James Robert Barrett, age 60 of Malvern, Arkansas passed away October 9,2020. James was born August 26, 1960 in Malvern, Arkansas to Ralph L. Barrett and Karen Kemp. James was a machinist and he was married to his loving wife Nancy for 36 years; James was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father; Ralph L. Barrett, his grandparents; Doyle and Allene Kemp.
He is survived by his mother; Karen Kemp Davidson of Malvern, wife; Nancy Barrett of Malvern, daughter; Kari Ann Barrett of Elkton, Maryland, and two sisters; Ann Barrett Gore of Malvern, and Janie Barrett Trautwine of Malvern.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday 14, 2020 at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel at 10 am.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern Arkansas. Condolences and tributes can be made online at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net