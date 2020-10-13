1/1
James Robert Barrett
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Barrett, age 60 of Malvern, Arkansas passed away October 9,2020. James was born August 26, 1960 in Malvern, Arkansas to Ralph L. Barrett and Karen Kemp. James was a machinist and he was married to his loving wife Nancy for 36 years; James was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father; Ralph L. Barrett, his grandparents; Doyle and Allene Kemp.
He is survived by his mother; Karen Kemp Davidson of Malvern, wife; Nancy Barrett of Malvern, daughter; Kari Ann Barrett of Elkton, Maryland, and two sisters; Ann Barrett Gore of Malvern, and Janie Barrett Trautwine of Malvern.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday 14, 2020 at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel at 10 am.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern Arkansas. Condolences and tributes can be made online at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Atkinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved