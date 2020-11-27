James "Bussie" Robinson, born March 30, 1953, passed from this world to the next on November 11, 2020, at his home on Lake Norrell.
Bussie was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Brosius; son, Mason Robinson; parents, William Jewell and Marguerite Robinson; step-mother, Clara Robinson; and grandparents Ezra and Jessie Wallace and Virgil and Ella Robinson.
He is survived by his siblings Kathy (Bill) Talley, JoAnn (Terry) Walton, William (Rebecca) Robinson, Johnny Robinson, and Jimmy (Jeri) Robinson, all of Malvern, Arkansas; his aunt, Jo Kathryn Wallace Winkle of Malvern; cousins Aida Wallace of Chula Vista, California, Pam (Leon) Perry of Malvern, Mike (Jann) Wallace of Malvern, Jessie Wallace (Mike) Burchfield of Alexander, Arkansas, Lee Jay (Julianne) Wallace of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Jill Wallace-Savage of Malvern, Julie (Vikki) Wallace of Benton, Arkansas, Jerry (Regina) Wallace of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Janice Wallace of St. Croix, US Virgin Islands; and many other family members and friends who love Bussie and will miss him always.
Bussie was a veteran of the United States Navy and the Arkansas National Guard. While in the Navy, he was a member of the Tennessee Flying Rifles drill team. After his military service, he graduated from nursing school at Baptist Medical Center and spent many years as a nurse in various central Arkansas hospitals. He was an excellent nurse and loved taking care of his patients.
As a young man, Bussie loved hunting and playing tennis. He ran track and was a guard on the Malvern High School football team; he also served as president of the "M" Club his senior year. In his later years, he became an avid boater and horse racing fan. He and his wife Rebecca owned race horses with friends and were members of the Oaklawn Jockey Club. They also loved the Arkansas Razorbacks and were long-time season ticket holders for the Little Rock games.
Bussie and Rebecca moved to Lake Norrell in the 1990s and fell in love with that community. They enjoyed hosting parties and cookouts and taking people out boating on the lake. Bussie was a member of the Lake Norrell Hunting Club.
Visitation will be Monday, November 30, at 5 p.m. at Smith-Benton Funeral Home and the memorial service will follow at 6 pm. COVID guidelines will be followed: masks are required and distancing will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Recovery Point Ministries online at recoverypointministry.org
or by mail at P.O. Box 23081, Hot Springs, AR 71903.
