Home

POWERED BY

Services
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
Resources
More Obituaries for James Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Walter Morris Jr.


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Walter Morris Jr. Obituary
James Walter Morris, Jr. age 64 of Malvern, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home.  He was born on December 10, 1954 to the late James W. Morris, Sr., and Betty Williams Morris.  Reared and educated in California, he had been a Malvern resident for many years, and delivered Meals on Wheels for the Senior Center.  Prior to coming here, he lived in Springfield, Missouri, where he worked for Goodwill Industries.
 He is survived by his aunt, Mary Brush of Malvern, and a number of extended family members who loved him dearly.
 There will be no services.
 Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.