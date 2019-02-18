|
|
James Walter Morris, Jr. age 64 of Malvern, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 10, 1954 to the late James W. Morris, Sr., and Betty Williams Morris. Reared and educated in California, he had been a Malvern resident for many years, and delivered Meals on Wheels for the Senior Center. Prior to coming here, he lived in Springfield, Missouri, where he worked for Goodwill Industries.
He is survived by his aunt, Mary Brush of Malvern, and a number of extended family members who loved him dearly.
There will be no services.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 15, 2019