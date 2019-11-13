|
James William Eugene Holst, longtime resident of Fordyce AR passed away on November 11, 2019 in his home at the age of 67. He was born in Los Angeles, California to James E. and Charlotte Holst.
He is survived by the love of his life of 47 years, Roswitha Holst. His daughter's Misty Holst of Fordyce, Amy Reynolds (Lance) of Harrell, and Angel Morris (Shane) of Fordyce. Two sisters Mary Gage (Joe) of Malvern and Debbie Edwards of Camden. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren: Jackson, Austin, Hannah, Cody, Joe, Kayla, Will and Juliet. A host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his only son Daniel James Elwood Holst, his parents James E. and Charlotte Holst, a sister Colleen Baker and a brother in law Gary Edwards.
Mr. Holst was known as Buster to friends and family. Mr. Holst proudly served his country from 1969 to 1971 for the United States army in the Vietnam War. His brigade was the 1st aviation, Ruthless Riders 7\17 Calvary. Mr. Holst worked for over 40 years in construction. In his career he built 10 fine custom homes in the Fordyce area, and many others in the surrounding areas.
At the end of his career he worked on the road for Hard Castle Construction and was named the "Dollar Tree" man. He loved to barbecue and compete and was known by many as the "Hillbilly". He was truly a fine and decent man, and will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held 2PM Friday at the Benton Funeral Home Chapel in Fordyce. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 13, 2019