Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benton Funeral Home - Fordyce
501 West 4th Street
Fordyce, AR 71742
(870) 352-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for James Holst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William Eugene Holst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James William Eugene Holst Obituary
James William Eugene Holst, longtime resident of Fordyce AR passed away on November 11, 2019 in his home at the age of 67. He was born in Los Angeles, California to James E. and Charlotte Holst.
He is survived by the love of his life of 47 years, Roswitha Holst. His daughter's Misty Holst of Fordyce, Amy Reynolds (Lance) of Harrell, and Angel Morris (Shane) of Fordyce. Two sisters Mary Gage (Joe) of Malvern and Debbie Edwards of Camden. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren: Jackson, Austin, Hannah, Cody, Joe, Kayla, Will and Juliet. A host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his only son Daniel James Elwood Holst, his parents James E. and Charlotte Holst, a sister Colleen Baker and a brother in law Gary Edwards.
Mr. Holst was known as Buster to friends and family. Mr. Holst proudly served his country from 1969 to 1971 for the United States army in the Vietnam War. His brigade was the 1st aviation, Ruthless Riders 7\17 Calvary. Mr. Holst worked for over 40 years in construction. In his career he built 10 fine custom homes in the Fordyce area, and many others in the surrounding areas.
At the end of his career he worked on the road for Hard Castle Construction and was named the "Dollar Tree" man. He loved to barbecue and compete and was known by many as the "Hillbilly". He was truly a fine and decent man, and will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held 2PM Friday at the Benton Funeral Home Chapel in Fordyce. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -