Janet Ann Gilbert, age 67 of Malvern, passed away September 12, 2019. She was born to the late William (Bill) and Betty Tyer of Malvern on July 28, 1952 in Hot Springs, AR. Janet worked at Natural Gas Pipeline in Malvern as an office manager for 25 years and various office jobs before retiring. She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Malvern. Some of her favorite times was when all her family was together, especially the holidays, when she loved preparing all the decorations and filling her house with family. After struggling with various illnesses for 30 years, she never complained no matter how she was feeling. She simply would say "it's all good". During her healthy times, a great joy was cooking dishes for potlucks at church. But the most important decision she made in her life was accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She would often state "the most important decision you can make in your life is about your salvation". She didn't have a favorite bible verse, she loved them all, especially the stories in the Old Testament. A favorite time for her was reading her Bible and studying her Sunday school lesson at bedtime.
She is preceded in death by her father, William (Bill) Tyer.
She is survived by her husband Robert (Bobby) Gilbert of Malvern, son, Kelly Gilbert (Jamie) of Malvern, daughter Mary Kitchens (Shaun) of Bryant, her mother Betty Tyer of Malvern and her sister Kathy Braughton of Hot Springs. Her grandchildren, whom were the love of her life, Grace, Molly and Jace as well as nieces and a nephew.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13 from 6-8PM at Regency.
Funeral service will be Saturday, September 14, at 2:00PM in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brothers Joey McDermott and John Chandler officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Connor, Cael, and Tom Braughton, Sandy Hawkins, Tyson Efird and David Selph.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to Second Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors for their care and consideration at Encore in Malvern and Arkansas Hospice, CHI St. Vincent, 5th floor in Hot Springs, AR.
