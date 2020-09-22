1/1
Janet Lynn "Chatter Box" Bennett
1967 - 2020
Janet Lynn Bennett, also known as "Chatter Box" age 53 of Malvern passed away September 18, 2020.  She was born July 27, 1967 in California to Danny Herring and Barbara Hall Herring.  She was preceded in death by her mother; Barbara Herring and Mark Bennett.
Survivors include her children: Justin Suggs and Virginia Suggs, her father: Danny Herring all of Malvern, sisters: Donna Fedric of Hot Springs and Rhonda Herring of Sheridan, grandchildren Markuise Gray, Maddison Suggs, Mackenzie Suggs, Brently Suggs and Izabell Hall, and additional family members Paxton Sharp, Larry Crites and Patrick Cowell.
Services will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
