Janet Lynn Rambo Cortez, age 56 of Malvern, formerly of Sugarland, Texas passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home. She was born November 16, 1963 in Houston, Texas the daughter of Joseph and Joyce Meyers Rambo. Janet was a homemaker and had worked as a secretary. She loved crafts and was of the Lutheran faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Rambo and sister, Debbie Rambo.
Survivors are her husband, to whom she married May 14, 1993, Rick Cortez, Mother, Joyce Meyer of Houston, TX, daughter, Misty Chacon, step-daughter Tonya Vargas both of Lubbock, Texas, Sister, Sherrill Rambo of Houston, Texas, grandchildren, Issaak, Nadia, Angelina, Tony, Tomas, and Carlos, and nephew Kenny Cooper of Houston, Texas, and a host of friends.
Funeral Services will be 11AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Robert Standley officiating and visitation from 10AM until 11AM.
Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.