Janice Ann Christensen of Malvern passed away on July 3, 2020 in Hot Springs at the age of 78. She was born June 16, 1942 in Long Beach California. Janice worked for many years as a medical secretary at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Arkansas Children's Hospital, retiring in 2004. She was preceded in death by her parents Mitchell and Louise Bledsoe, and Jack White.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Hans "Bill" Christensen; brothers and sisters: Ruth (Frank) Perry, Wendell (Teresa) Bledsoe, Charles White, Johnny (Musetta) White, Janet (Larry) Roberts, Tommy White, Susan Cox, Linda Thornton, Randy (Tammy) White, and Kathy Huges; children: David (Liz) Vandeventer, Pamela Ames, Michael (Lori) Vandeventer and Tamara (Clark) Ingram; and step-children: Donna (Charles) Fenison, Roy Jones, Jr, Michael Jones, Clara (Marcello) Villanueve, Hans (Shiana) Christensen, Jr, Michael (Alaida) Christensen, and Lisa Christensen; 33 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, from 5-7 PM and the funeral service will be on Saturday, July 11, at 11 AM at Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
Internment will be at Prairie Bayou Memorial Cemetery.
Guest may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net