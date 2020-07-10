1/1
Janice Ann Christensen
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Ann Christensen of Malvern passed away on July 3, 2020 in Hot Springs at the age of 78. She was born June 16, 1942 in Long Beach California. Janice worked for many years as a medical secretary at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Arkansas Children's Hospital, retiring in 2004. She was preceded in death by her parents Mitchell and Louise Bledsoe, and Jack White.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Hans "Bill" Christensen; brothers and sisters: Ruth (Frank) Perry, Wendell (Teresa) Bledsoe, Charles White, Johnny (Musetta) White, Janet (Larry) Roberts, Tommy White, Susan Cox, Linda Thornton, Randy (Tammy) White, and Kathy Huges; children: David (Liz) Vandeventer, Pamela Ames, Michael (Lori) Vandeventer and Tamara (Clark) Ingram; and step-children: Donna (Charles) Fenison, Roy Jones, Jr, Michael Jones, Clara (Marcello) Villanueve, Hans (Shiana) Christensen, Jr, Michael (Alaida) Christensen, and Lisa Christensen; 33 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, from 5-7 PM and the funeral service will be on Saturday, July 11, at 11 AM at Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
Internment will be at Prairie Bayou Memorial Cemetery.
Guest may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved