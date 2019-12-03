|
|
Jannie Cash, age 65, of Saginaw Community passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home. She was born June 17, 1954, in Malvern to James Milton and Dessie Parish Eudy. Jannie was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved to cook, sew, her animals, and being a babysitter to many children.
She was preceded in death by parents, and son, Zachary Jason Cash.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Jimmy (Jim) Cash, to whom she married July 19, 1980, brother, Carroll (Pete) Eudy (wife Charlotte) of Saginaw, Brother-in-law, Gary Cash, Sister-in-law, Sharon McKim (husband Richard) all of Friendship, Nieces and Nephews, Kim McCloud (husband Shane), Brad Eudy (wife Lori) Julie McKim, Mark McKim (wife Courtney), Great-nieces and nephews, Megan Childers, Haley Eudy, Shaley McCloud, Tatum Smith, Ella Jo McKim, and her fur baby, Shorty.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 10:00-11:00am at Neighbors Cemetery Pavilion with graveside services to begin at 11:00am with Brothers Kevin Spurlin and Fred Etheridge officiating. Burial in Neighbors Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brady Eudy, Shane McCloud, Raymond Spurlin, Lenny, Donnie and Randy Parish.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry, Darren, Gary, David, and Jerry Parish, Alan Cook, Ronny Hughes, and Jeremy Smith.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 3, 2019