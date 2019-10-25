Home

Samuel L Vance & Sons Funeral Directors
Janyce Nolen


1954 - 2019
Janyce Nolen Obituary
Janyce Nolen, 65 of Malvern, Arkansas was born on April 17th, 1954 to the parentage of the late Joyce T. Hogan and Willie Fraction. She was also raised by her late step-father James E. Hogan. On Sunday, October 20, 2019 she transitioned from labor to reward.
Janyce attended Tuggle Elementary to receive her early education. During her teen years she attended Wilson High School before transferring to Malvern High School. After graduation Ms. Nolen held down many means of employment but spent most of her work life employed at CADC Headstart and Benton Service Center until her retirement.
She was predeceased by her before mentioned parents; her brother Kirk Young and sister Paula Breland. Left to remember her beautiful soul are her two daughters Charolda (Nissie) Nolen and Charlese (Cocoa) Pierce; two precious grandchildren whom she loved dearly Kai and Jaidynce Pierce all of Malvern; three loving brothers Travis Hogan (Avvalon), Charles Hogan (Shannon) of Arkadelphia and James B. Hogan (Jamisa) of Conway, AR. Also left to cherish memories are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family Hour: 10a Funeral: 11a Both Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church-Vine. Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors 337-0100
www.samuellvanceandsons.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 25, 2019
