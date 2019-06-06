The love of her mother's life and beloved only daughter, Jasmin Renae Thomas "Jazzy T" entered this world December 18, 1994 to the loving unity of Patricia A. Thomas and Frederick Thurman. She departed this life on June 1, 2019, to be with her heavenly Father.

Jasmin is preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Gerald and Patricia Thurman of Chicago, IL., grandfathers, Tim Newborn Jr., Manuel Cantu and a special cousin, Dewon Wells.

Jasmin is cherished by her loving mother and best friend Patricia A. Thomas (Jeff) of Temple, Texas and father Frederick Thurman of Chicago, Illinois; Siblings: Timothy Wells, Ryant Thomas both of Malvern, Charles Momon Jr. of San Antonio, TX., Jeffrey Traylor Jr. of Temple, TX., DeAndre Thurman and Ryan Thurman both of Chicago, IL. Her loving Nanny, Roberta Newborn of Malvern, AR. Niece Ryah Thomas of Conway, AR. and special friend Jamison Williams of Jacksonville, AR.

We will celebrate Jazzy T's life at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Malvern. A visitation will be at the church on Friday, June 7th, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Burial will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Malvern.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 6, 2019