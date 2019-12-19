|
Jean Jones age, 69 of Donaldson, passed away December 17, 2019 at home. She was born December 6, 1950 in Sheridan, AR the daughter of Virgil and Kathleen Smith Baker. She had retired as a fork lift operator from Pactiv, and was of the Baptist faith. She loved to fish and spend time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Everett, Carl and Don Baker.
Survivors are her husband of fifty years, Tracy Jones, son, Austin Jones (wife Becky) of Donaldson, daughters, Veronica Hughes (husband Matt) of Ozark, MO and Tori McCloud of Arkadelphia, Brother, Glen Baker of Donaldson, sister, Earlene Collins of Star City, grandchildren, Nadia McCloud, Brooklyn McCloud, Savannah Hughes, James Jones and Jasper Jones, nephews, David Ashcraft and Kevin Collins.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, from 9 until 10AM with funeral services to begin at 10AM in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Kevin Spurlin officiating. Burial will follow in Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2019