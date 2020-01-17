Home

More Obituaries for Jeffrey Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Allen


1964 - 2020
Jeffrey Allen Obituary
Jeffrey Allen age 55 of Malvern, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born October 14, 1964 in Kalamzoo, MI to William and Barbara Ballard Allen. His father preceded him in death as well as his brother, Fred Allen.
Jeffrey was a graduate of Girard High School in Girard, KS. He was a CNA and a former employee of Sykes Company in Malvern.
Survivors include his parents, Barbara and Freemon Jordan of Malvern; his brothers, Jimmy Allen, Gary Allen, and Robert (Alvina) Allen; a host of extended family and friends.
No formal service will be held locally. Jeffrey's earthly remains will be laid to rest in Girard Cemetery, Girard, KS.
Guest registry is at http://www.carriganmemorial.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 17, 2020
