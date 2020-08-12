Jeff Webb, age 56, of Malvern passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home. He was born October 4, 1963, in Malvern, the son of Howell Odell Webb and Hazel Allene Stuckey Johnson. Jeff was a carpenter and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Sherre Webb.
Survivors, mother and step-father, Allene and Coy Johnson; step-mother, Deanna Webb; sons, Matthew Webb of Foley, Alabama and Jacob Overton of Gifford; daughter, Jamie Martin of Gulf Shores, Alabama; grandson, Asher Webb; granddaughter, Island Martin; sister, LaDonna Williams (Dion) of Prattsville and step-sister, Angela Cook.
A private memorial service will be held.
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.