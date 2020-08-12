1/1
Jeffrey Webb
1963 - 2020
Jeff Webb, age 56, of Malvern passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home. He was born October 4, 1963, in Malvern, the son of Howell Odell Webb and Hazel Allene Stuckey Johnson. Jeff was a carpenter and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Sherre Webb.

Survivors, mother and step-father, Allene and Coy Johnson; step-mother, Deanna Webb; sons, Matthew Webb of Foley, Alabama and Jacob Overton of Gifford; daughter, Jamie Martin of Gulf Shores, Alabama; grandson, Asher Webb; granddaughter, Island Martin; sister, LaDonna Williams (Dion) of Prattsville and step-sister, Angela Cook.

A private memorial service will be held.

Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
