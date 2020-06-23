Jennifer Victoria McKinnon
1975 - 2020
Jennifer Victoria McKinnon, age 45, of Malvern, died Monday, June 15, 2020.

She was born on June 11, 1975, in Hot Springs, the daughter of James Murders and Patsy Ward Murders. On February 3, 2017, she married Eric McKinnon.

In 1993, Jennifer graduated from Mountain Pine High School and she worked as receptionist for Suburban Propane in Malvern.

She is survived by her husband, Eric McKinnon of Malvern; her son, Ethan Robertson of Mountain Pine; her parents, James and Patsy Murders of Mountain Pine; her sister and brother-in-law, Christy and Derek Suit of Bauxite; two nephews, Zachary Suit and Josh Suit; numerous extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Ward Edition Cemetery, near Mountain Pine with Bro. Joe Thompson officiating.

The arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs.

Pallbearers will be Zachary Suit, Josh Suit, Christopher LeCompt, Cory LeCompt, Ricky LeCompt and Michael Brown.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wimpford Breshears, Mike Pruitt, Robin Smith Turnbull, Mike Churchwell, Michelle Burke, Matt Smith, Cody Robertson, Tyler Robertson, Larkin Petty, Jonathon Petty, Benji Elmore and Michael Nichols.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Hot Springs
2205 Airport Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
(501) 767-8700
