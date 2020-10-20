1/1
Jerry Strother
1944 - 2020
Jerry Strother, age 76, of Malvern passed away October 17, 2020 at the BHMC-HSC. He was born September 2, 1944 in the Midway Community the son of the late Marvin and Josie Long Strother. Jerry was an Ouachita High School graduate Class of 1962, retired maintenance from Willamette, and a member of the Rockport United Methodist Church. Jerry was active with the Men's Prayer Breakfast at The Place, Walk to Emmaus, loved working out, yardwork, watching the Razorbacks and Dallas Cowboys, but most of all was a  beloved family man.
Survivors are his wife of 57 years, Phala Jo David Strother, to whom he married July 27, 1963; his son, Randy Strother of Malvern; daughters, Donna Cooper (Jeff) of Sherwood, Glenda Strother Griffin of Hot Springs and Lisa Kling (Tim) of Malvern; sister, Carolyn Norwood of Midway; grandchildren, Daniel Robinson (Sarea), Tyler Strother (Sarah), Josh Cooper, Aaron Griffin, Cole Taylor, Jake Cooper, Cali Jo Roark; great-grandson, Cameron Paul Strother and two nieces,  one nephew and many, many friends.
Visitation will be Monday, October 19, from 6:00–8:00PM at Regency.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, October 20 at 10:00AM in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends Troy Cate and Ryan Bachuss officiating.  Burial will follow in Shadowlawn Cemetery.  Pallbearers will be Jerry's Grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Men's Prayer Breakfast at The Place.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
