Jerry Wayne 'Benji' Brown, 46, passed away unexpectedly from a pre-existing medical condition on March 30, 2020. He was born in Malvern, AR on October 31, 1973 to Penny Gaye and Jerry Dale Brown.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 14 years, Gaye Anne Brown, of Benton. He is survived by his mother, Penny Hairston of Malvern, his father, Jerry Dale and step-mother, Linda of Batesville, his brother, Billy Brown (Angela) and children, McKinley, Chanler, and Savana of Benton, two sisters, Patty Freeman (Jamie) and children Alyssa, Tyler, Destiny, Bonnie, Alisa, Morgan, Marisa, and Landon of Malvern, Jenny Brown and children, Samantha, Lucas, Jesse, and Bradley of Malvern, five step-sisters, Jesica Bishop, Shannon Dyer, Kelly Elrod, Tonya Miller and Brittany Alexander. He also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Becky (Troy) Garlington and children, Sarah, Will, Emily and Olivia of Benton, Cindy (Craig) Carlock and children, Jett and Cade of Blytheville.
Jerry graduated High School in Glenrose, AR in 1992. He then attended Henderson State University where he graduated in 1999 with an Associate's Degree in Nursing. He went on to further his education by obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Jerry worked at Baptist Health Medical Center in Malvern as a registered nurse for over 20 years and considered his co-workers his second family.
Jerry was a lifelong lover of music and the drummer in 'Spinning Jenny'. He was a firearms enthusiast, marksman and collector. Jerry had a passion for all animals and loved his dogs, horses, cats, and even lizards and fish! Jerry's spirit and wit will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home in Benton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the animal .
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 2, 2020