Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Carl "Buddy" Patrick


1933 - 2019
Jesse Carl "Buddy" Patrick Obituary
Jesse Carl "Buddy" Patrick, 86 of Malvern passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born April 21, 1933, in Blackwell, Arkansas to Frank and Ida May Harris Patrick. Jesse married the love of his life, Bessie L. Pope Patrick on September 6, 1952 and were blessed with two children. He was retired from Reynolds Metal after twenty years of services in 1992, and was of the Assembly of God faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 62 years, Bessie Patrick, brothers, Henry and James Patrick.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Mathis (Charlie), son Jerry Patrick (Mary), five grandchildren, Amie Martin, Amy Mathis, Amanda Patrick, Adam Mathis, and Jeremy Patrick all of Malvern, seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Martin, Heath Martin, Dylan Kelly, Devin Kelly, Austin Mathis, Justin Mathis and Caleb Mathis all of Malvern, three brothers, Bob Patrick of Bartlesville, OK., Jimmy Patrick (Pauline) of Blackwell, and Johnny Patrick of Atkins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday July 15, 6:00- 8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Another visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 6:00-8:00pm at Lemley Funeral Home in Atkins, Arkansas.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17, 10:00am Lemley Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends David and Diane Hill officiating. Burial will be at Bells Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Martin, Heath Martin Jeremy Patrick, Brian Billings, Bret Stacks, Jimmy Patrick Jr., Joe Patrick, and Josh Patrick.
A special thanks goes to Hospice of Central Arkansas.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 16, 2019
