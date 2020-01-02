Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
For more information about
Jessie Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Mae (Carrol) Smith


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie Mae (Carrol) Smith Obituary
Jessie Mae Carrol Smith, 72 of Malvern, Arkansas, departed from her earthly body on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1947, loving parents, Booker Ted and Clara Dickerson Carrol.
Jessie Mae She is preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; one sister, Mary Carrol and three brothers: Jessie Lee Carrol, Michael Nolen and Theodis Carrol. She will be loved and missed by her two daughters, Sharon Luton (Daniel) of Malvern and Alicia Hall (Gary) of Dallas, Texas; one son, Earnest Smith Jr. of Dallas; one brother, Booker Ted Carrol Jr; one sister, Martha Dallas (Ben) both of California; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of life service for Jessie Mae at 11:00 am, on Friday, January 3, 2019, at Victory Praise and Worship Church in Malvern. A visitation will be held at Brandon's Mortuary from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, on Thursday, January 2nd. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at Mt. Moriah cemetery, in Joann, Arkansas. Brandon's Mortuary is entrusted with professional services. An online guestbook is available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -