Jessie Mae Carrol Smith, 72 of Malvern, Arkansas, departed from her earthly body on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1947, loving parents, Booker Ted and Clara Dickerson Carrol.
Jessie Mae She is preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; one sister, Mary Carrol and three brothers: Jessie Lee Carrol, Michael Nolen and Theodis Carrol. She will be loved and missed by her two daughters, Sharon Luton (Daniel) of Malvern and Alicia Hall (Gary) of Dallas, Texas; one son, Earnest Smith Jr. of Dallas; one brother, Booker Ted Carrol Jr; one sister, Martha Dallas (Ben) both of California; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of life service for Jessie Mae at 11:00 am, on Friday, January 3, 2019, at Victory Praise and Worship Church in Malvern. A visitation will be held at Brandon's Mortuary from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, on Thursday, January 2nd. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at Mt. Moriah cemetery, in Joann, Arkansas. Brandon's Mortuary is entrusted with professional services. An online guestbook is available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 2, 2020