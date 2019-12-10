|
|
Jessie Pauline Robinson, age 85 of Malvern passed away Monday, December 8, 2019. She was born June 6, 1934 in Venita, Oklahoma to James Edgar and Tina Belle (Cook) Beaver. She was a member of Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker that enjoyed caring for her family her whole life. She always placed their needs before her own and was the first to help when a friend was in need. Jessie enjoyed all of the simple things in life. Spending time with her family was always her priority and she gave her love unconditionally. She touched many lives and made many friends and memories throughout her lifetime. Jessie will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by parents, James Edgar and Tina Belle Beaver, her husband, John Leon Robinson, three brothers, five sisters, two great grandsons, Cody Dyer and Erik Dyer, and a great-great granddaughter, Laney Dyer.
Survivors include her two daughters, Dorthy (Eugene) Harper of Malvern and Debbie Bates of Hot Springs: five grandsons, Shannon Dyer, Jason Brown, Joey Smith all of Malvern, Chris Bates and David Bates both of Hot Springs: six great grandchildren, Zach Dyer, Mariah Johnson, Cameran Johnson, Alyssa Johnson, Destiny Johnson, Timothy Lockhart, and Ashton Brown: two great-great grandchildren: and two sisters, Florence Beaver of Houston, TX and Lois Beaver of Malvern.
Visitation will be Tuesday December 10, 2019 6:00-8:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Services will be Wednesday December 11, 2019 10:00 am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Thornton officiating. Burial will be at Big Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shannon Dyer, Chris Kitchens, Keith Johnson, Dennis Melton, David Bates, and Donovan Porterfield. Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin Givens, Steven Jacobs, and Archie McCoy.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 10, 2019