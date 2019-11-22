|
|
Jim Morris of Galveston TX formerly of Oklahoma City passed away November 20, 2019. He was married to the former Ina Faye Golden. Survivors are son Clay (Lisa) Morris of Galveston, grandchildren Hannah (DJ) Madison and Garrett, brother in law Mike Golden (Liz).
Services will be Saturday November 23, 2:00pm Regency Funeral Home Chapel with visitation 1 hour prior to Service.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 22, 2019