Jimmie Carlys Stone


1946 - 2020
Jimmie Carlys Stone Obituary
Jimmie Carlys Stone, age 73, of Caddo Valley, passed from this life on Friday, February 7, 2020 at CHI St. Vincent's Hospital in Hot Springs.  She was born August 21, 1946 in Hunter, AR, the daughter of the late James Matthew and Lila Bryant Dickson.  Jimmie worked for Kerr Bottling Co. in Texas, Levi Strauss, Riverwood Nursing Home and cleaned houses for the last twenty five years in Arkadelphia.  She was a member of Caddo Valley Baptist Church.  Jimmie was a member of the Arkadelphia Lion's Club and the Senior Citizens Adult Center.  She enjoyed reading and watching people in her free time. 
Jimmie is survived by one daughter, Jackie Rice (Ray) of Malvern, grandchildren, Drake Peters, Hope and Drew Mills, Hunter and Courrin Rice, three great grandchildren, Madeline, Sonny and Case, one brother, Olan Dickson of Illinois, one sister, Lo Dean Remenschneider of Benton, and numerous nieces and nephews. 
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Welch Funeral Home in Arkadelphia. 
Memorials may be made to the Arkadelphia Lion's Club. 
Final arrangements are entrusted to The Welch Funeral Home of Arkadelphia.  Visit www.welchfh.net to sign the guest book.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 12, 2020
