Jimmie J. Hinds
1933 - 2020
Jimmie J. Hinds, age 87, of Malvern passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home.  He was born March 26, 1933, in Burnet, Texas, the son of the late James Robert and Clara Watson Hinds.  He served in the United States Army. Jimmie was a private pilot and loved flying, traveling and meeting people.  He was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses in Malvern.  Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Hinds; sisters, Veatrice and Peggy and his first wife, Ginko Hinds.    
 
Survivors, wife, whom he married on May 5, 1990, Judy L. Hinds; son, Samuel Hinds (Carrie) of Comanche, Oklahoma, daughter, Martha Chritchfield (Mike) of California; step-sons, Javan Haynes (Jonny), Jeremy Haynes (April), Jesse Haynes and Justin Haynes (Janna); step-daughters, Starlina Haynes, Timna Haynes and Stacy Yakely (Kevin); sister, Clarisa Hinds of California; grandchildren, Ashely, Caleb, Rachael and Ayden; great grandchild, Caymas and many beloved nieces and nephews.
 
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
 
The family would like to give thanks for his special caregivers, Cassie, Dana and Sandy.
 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
