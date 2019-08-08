|
Jimmy Dale "Jim Smith, age 80, of Donaldson passed away August 6, 2019. He was born February 23, 1939 in Montgomery TX to John and Ruby Jeffcoat Smith. Jim was baptized of the Baptist faith in Cut and Shoot TX and worked for the Montgomery County Road department as a truck driver. Other that his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Brenda Kizzar and granddaughter Lori Rose Green and 8 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years Rosie Catlett Smith of Donaldson, one son and two daughters, nine grandchildren, grandchildren Eric (Krystal) Green and Agnes Kizzar and great grandchildren Cain and Carter Jackson and Noah, Bentley and Dexter Green, two sisters: Agnes Miller and Evelyn Miles of Conroe TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 10:00am, Saturday August 10, 2019, at Ouachita Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Hardin officiating. Pallbearers will be Randall Tarkington, Paul Quattlebaum, Steve Ritter, E. J. Daniels and Ronnie Pasley.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 8, 2019