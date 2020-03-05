|
|
Jimmy Dan Newell, 79, of Malvern, passed away February 28, 2020. He was born October 20, 1940 to William Arthur and Nona Mae Wesson Newell. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church at Mineral Springs. Dan was in the Marine Corp Reserves from 1964 to 1968 and had work for Reynolds Metals in the reduction plant. Dan was an avid knife maker and loved to hunt and fish, but most of all spending time with his grandkids and going to their ballgames. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years; Nancy Funderburg Newell to whom he married on January 27, 1968, son; Chad (Staci) Newell of Hot Springs, daughter; Ashley Pennington of Malvern, grandchildren; Aubrey Pennington, Nathan Pennington and Jayci Gibbs and one sister Dorothy Bissell.
Visitation will be Sunday March 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral service Monday March 2, 10 a.m. at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Richard Hamlin and Bro. Donis Smead officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Church Cemetery near Mineral Springs at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 797 Mt. Zion Rd. Malvern Ark. 72104
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2020