Jimmy P. Ashcraft, age 74, of Rockwall, TX, passed away on August 15, 2019. He was born February 9, 1945, in Malvern, AR, to Helen Christine Dyer. Jimmy was an elementary school principal for 32 years. He was married to his sweetheart Alice for 51 years. He loved fishing, camping, boating, and going to the beach. Jimmy loved to cook, and he was known for his delicious chicken and dressing. He had a green thumb and enjoyed planting and growing things. Jimmy was a football and basketball fan. His favorite teams were the Razorbacks and the Cowboys. He adored his sweet granddaughter, Gabriella. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife: Alice Irene (Littles) Ashcraft; sons: Jason Ashcraft, and Brandon Ashcraft and wife Lori; granddaughter: Gabriella Ashcraft; brother: Mickey Ashcraft; beloved lapdog: Daisy; special friends: Theresa Reeves, and Brenda Smith and family. He was preceded in death by his mother.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Oakridge Cemetery in Malvern, AR, with Pastor Bernard Rusert officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Dyer and Tommy Hall.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 20, 2019