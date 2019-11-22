|
Jimmy R. ""Jim"" Morris age 85, of Galveston TX passed away November 20, 2019. He was born in Winston County Mississippi to John Harvey and Laurice V. Alford Morris. Jim was a salesman most of his life, a United States Army Veteran and of the Baptist faith. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by siblings: Donald, Kenneth, Bill, Maxine and Ara Lou.
Survivors include his son Clay (Lisa) Morris of Jamaica Beach TX, grandchildren, Hannah (DJ), Madison and Garrett. Brothers: Joe, Pinky and Gary Morris, sister: Rhydonna Pitts, brother in law, Mike Golden and Liz and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at 2:00pm, Regency Funeral Home Chapel with his son Clay Morris officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Lone Hill Cemetery.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 23, 2019