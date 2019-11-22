Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
Jimmy R. "Jim" Morris Obituary
Jimmy R. ""Jim"" Morris age 85, of Galveston TX passed away November 20, 2019. He was born in Winston County Mississippi to John Harvey and Laurice V. Alford Morris. Jim was a salesman most of his life, a United States Army Veteran and of the Baptist faith. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by siblings: Donald, Kenneth, Bill, Maxine and Ara Lou.
Survivors include his son Clay (Lisa) Morris of Jamaica Beach TX, grandchildren, Hannah (DJ), Madison and Garrett. Brothers: Joe, Pinky and Gary Morris, sister: Rhydonna Pitts, brother in law, Mike Golden and Liz and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at 2:00pm, Regency Funeral Home Chapel with his son Clay Morris officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Lone Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 23, 2019
