Jim Hubbard was born in Parkin, AR to William Harris Hubbard and Joann Kathleen Peters. He grew up in the Memphis area, then attended the College of the Ozarks and later the University of Arkansas where he obtained his degree in engineering. He has worked as an electrical engineer for Entergy for 40 years. He married Cindi Murphy on January 5, 1999, and they reside in Conway, AR where Jim has been an active community member and is loved by many.
Jim will be forever loved and remembered by his devoted wife of 21 years, Cindi Hubbard, and his children Jimmy Hubbard (Ellen), Billy Hubbard (Rachel), Melissa Hurst, Chris Hubbard, Tyler Kalahiki, Matthew Hubbard, and Gracie Hubbard and grandchildren Emily Hurst, Garland Hurst, Bronley Hubbard, Brooklyn Hubbard, and Ethan Hubbard, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Jim is survived by his siblings, Sonny Hubbard, Billy Hubbard (Pam), and Dean Erwin. He was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Hubbard Erwin.
We will miss him every day, especially when we are on the golf course, watching a Razorback game, or playing basketball in the driveway. Jim has gone by many titles – husband, dad, grandpa, friend, and coach. But the title that means the most to him, the one that has guided him through his life, is this – Christ follower. We take comfort in knowing that he is now healed and strolling the streets of gold with his King.
Memorials may be made to Second Chance Youth Ranch, a foster care ministry, at www.2cyr.org.
Service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Second Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas; all are welcome to attend. The family will be available for visitation following the service until 3:30pm; there will be a graveside service after that for immediate family.
Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, Conway, AR.