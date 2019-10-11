Home

Joan Adkins


1931 - 2019
Joan Adkins Obituary
Joan Adkins, 88, of Hot Springs passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1931 in Shevlin, Minnesota to the late Kenneth and Mabel Seado. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Malvern, the Women of the Moose and was beautician for thirty-four years at Joan's Beauty Shop. Previously, she had worked for General Motors for sixteen years. She loved gardening, sewing, quilting, and watching birds. She was a loving Mom, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Jack Adkins, brother, Kent Seado, son-in-law, Tommy Tittle and nephew, Mick Adkins.
Survivors include three daughters, Tupie Sheppard, Vicki Tittle and Jackie (Roger) Mathis, all of Hot Springs, three sisters, Darlene Adkins of Shelly, Minnesota, Patti (Roy) Nord of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Donna (Bernie) Fossand of Bemidji, Minnesota, seven grandchildren, Noel Uzick, Shea Tittle, Nikki Uzick, Alissa Osequera, Mandie Gosa, Michael McArty and Tessa Evans, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
As per her wishes she was cremated.
Arrangements are by Hot Springs Funeral Home
Online condolences at www.hotspringsfh.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 11, 2019
