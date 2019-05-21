Joan Hickerson was born April 3, 1938 in Rosboro, AR to Richard Lee and Bessie Tackett Reynolds. She lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease on May 14, 2019 surrounded by the love of her daughter, Leslie and her son-in-law, Derron Woolsey.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie and son-in-law Derron Woolsey of Krugerville, TX, her sister Sybil Stiles of Malvern, AR; her brother Fred Norwood of Benton, AR; and many other nieces and nephews and friends who loved her.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Coy E. Hickerson; parents, Richard and Bessie Reynolds; brothers, Louis Reynolds, Bob Reynolds, Joe Edward Reynolds, and George Norwood; and sister, Elaine Merryman.

Joan loved to work out in the yard, planting flowers and trees. She loved children and often had 2 or 3 children that she provided childcare for in her home. She was a devoted wife and mother and dedicated a lot her time to maintaining a good home for her family.

A graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Pine Bluff, AR on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center. Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary