|
|
Joan Jackson age 87, of Arkadelphia, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Joan was born in Friendship, Arkansas on June 14, 1932 to the late Henry Bryant and Ruby Augusta Lee Cash. She was a seamstress by trade and worked for Vasserette and Levi Straus. A member of the United Pentecostal Church of Arkadelphia. Joan loved her church with all her heart and cherished her church family. She loved her children and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She was lovingly called Grandma Jack. She enjoyed working in her beautiful flower beds. Joan took great comfort in helping families of Alzheimer patients and later being the caregiver for her late husband Lester Jackson.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers: Owen, Dennis and Glen Cash, two sisters; Allie Young and Augusta Reasons and son-in-law Charlie Edward Hasley.
Those left to share her memories; two daughters, Joyce Hasley Trichell & husband, Mack Trichell and Sandra Gentry & husband, Rev. Dale Gentry of Chana, Il, two sisters; Leona McCauley and husband, Joe of Arkadelphia and Beatrice Giddens of Bossier City, LA. Her adoring grandchildren; Melody Rogers (Stan), Brad Hasley (Dora) Jodie Myers (Brandon), Christi Coulter (Ben) and Christopher Gentry (Jessica); thirteen great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to recommendations of the Arkansas Health Department and the CDC, private family graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers Joan requested that donations be made tot eh United Pentecostal Church of Arkadelphia; 2711 Country Club Rd Arkadelphia, AR 71923
Visit www.ruggleswilcox.com to sign our online book
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 10, 2020