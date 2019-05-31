|
|
Joann Miller Reynolds Byrd, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center in Malvern.
Joann was a high tech Granny and loved by all who knew her.
She was born on October 30, 1933 to the late Lester and Uda Laura Almond Miller in Malvern.
Joann is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, E. J (Mink) Reynolds, Vernon Byrd, brothers, George Miller, Wesley Miller, Cleatis Miller and sister, Joyce Brown.
Survivors are her daughter, Gail McMillan (David); grandchildren, Charlie McMillan (Candace), Marcus McMillan; great grandchildren, Drake, Mya and Remington McMillan and four half- siblings.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel from 4pm-6pm.
Funeral Services will be held, Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00am at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel
Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Donaldson.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. Guest may leave condolences at
www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 1, 2019