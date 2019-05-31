Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Miller Reynolds Byrd


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joann Miller Reynolds Byrd Obituary
Joann Miller Reynolds Byrd, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center in Malvern.
Joann was a high tech Granny and loved by all who knew her.
She was born on October 30, 1933 to the late Lester and Uda Laura Almond Miller in Malvern.
Joann is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, E. J (Mink) Reynolds, Vernon Byrd, brothers, George Miller, Wesley Miller, Cleatis Miller and sister, Joyce Brown.
Survivors are her daughter, Gail McMillan (David); grandchildren, Charlie McMillan (Candace), Marcus McMillan; great grandchildren, Drake, Mya and Remington McMillan and four half- siblings.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel from 4pm-6pm.
Funeral Services will be held, Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00am at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel
Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Donaldson.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. Guest may leave condolences at
www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Atkinson Funeral Home
Download Now