Jodell Williams, age 67, of Poyen passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born April 10, 1953, in Malvern, the son of the late Odell and Joyce Hope Williams. Jodell was a member of Poyen Missionary Baptist Church and a devout Christian. He enjoyed taking his dogs squirrel hunting, loved bluegrass music and was a gun collector, trader and seller. Jodell never met a stranger.
Survivors, wife, Diane James Williams; children, Ben Williams (Jean) of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Carrie Tolson of Poyen and Steven Cox (Monica) of Berryville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Lauren, Jillian, Allison, Asher, Annabel and Amelia; sisters, Judy Fite (Kenny) of Poyen and Janet Wallace (Kenneth) of Leola and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, October 5 at 10:00am at Lindsey Poyen Cemetery with Brother Steve Franklin officiating. Visitation will be held at cemetery beginning at 9:00am until service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Poyen Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.