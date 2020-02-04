|
Jodie Parker, age 85, of Malvern passed away January 26, 2020. He was born June 15, 1934 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Joseph C. and Velma Barnsley Parker. Jodie was a United States Marine Veteran serving from 1953 to 1957 and served as District Fire Chief in Little Rock for 41 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Benton. Jodie loved hunting, especially duck, deer and elk. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Parker, to whom he married on April 27, 1969; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael Todd Parker and his wife Stephanie; three grandchildren, Teresa Gail Parker, Ashley Danielle Osburn and her fiancée D.J. Lester and Tanna King; four great grandchildren and special friend, Eddie Bowren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
His granddaughter Teresa Gail Parker was the light of Jodie's life and help to keep him going for the past 15 years.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 4, 2020