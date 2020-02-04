Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jodie Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jodie Parker


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jodie Parker Obituary
Jodie Parker, age 85, of Malvern passed away January 26, 2020. He was born June 15, 1934 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Joseph C. and Velma Barnsley Parker. Jodie was a United States Marine Veteran serving from 1953 to 1957 and served as District Fire Chief in Little Rock for 41 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Benton. Jodie loved hunting, especially duck, deer and elk. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Parker, to whom he married on April 27, 1969; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael Todd Parker and his wife Stephanie; three grandchildren, Teresa Gail Parker, Ashley Danielle Osburn and her fiancée D.J. Lester and Tanna King; four great grandchildren and special friend, Eddie Bowren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
His granddaughter Teresa Gail Parker was the light of Jodie's life and help to keep him going for the past 15 years.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jodie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -