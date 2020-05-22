Joe Carl Payne, 78, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his daughters' residence. Joe was born November 13, 1941 in Dierks, Arkansas to Carl Lewis and Ruby Shannon Payne. Joe was a lover of life and a world traveler. He was the CEO and VP of Gearhart Oil Industries and retired as CFO and VP of Chemical Limestone.?Joe is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sandra Sue Payne. He is survived by his daughter, Casey Merrill and husband Ken; son, Monty Payne and wife Kimmy; grandchildren, Chase, Caden, Morgan, Sophia and Maria. Joe had a big heart and was loved by all who knew him. ?Visitation: 6-8pm, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service: 10:30 am Saturday, May 23, 2020 also at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. If attending Joe's funeral, please feel free to come dressed in casual cowboy attire.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store