John A. Parks, age 64, of Lono, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He worked for the City of Benton in the Animal Control Department. John is preceded in death by his parents, William H. Parks, Sr. and Wanda Jean Mandrell Parks.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Sawyer Parks; sons, John Daniel (Brooke) and Ethan Parks (Samantha); brothers, William Parks Jr., J.D. Parks and Michael Parks and grandchildren, Kodie, Henry, Sawyer and JoAnna Parks.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 22 at Ashby Funeral Home with burial at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Family Comments: He loved to spend time with his family and friends. John will be truly missed.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 20, 2019