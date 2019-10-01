|
John David Brunson Jr. 67 of Jacksonville, Arkansas transitioned on Monday. September 23rd 2019.John was born on September 8, 1952 to John David Brunson Sr. and Alneter Gant, whom proceeded him in death. John leaves behind his wife Lola Brunson, five children, five brothers, one sister and a host of grandchildren, nephews & nieces. Service 11am October 1, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church 2501 Main Street Little Rock, Arkansas. Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors 413 West Page Ave Malvern, Arkansas www.samuellvanceandsons.com 855-SLVANCE
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 1, 2019