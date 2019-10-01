Home

Services
Samuel L Vance & Sons Funeral Directors
413 West Page Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-0100
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
2501 Main Street
Little Rock, AR
John David Brunson Jr.


1952 - 2019
John David Brunson Jr. Obituary
John David Brunson Jr. 67 of Jacksonville, Arkansas transitioned on Monday. September 23rd 2019.John was born on September 8, 1952 to John David Brunson Sr. and Alneter Gant, whom proceeded him in death. John leaves behind his wife Lola Brunson, five children, five brothers, one sister and a host of grandchildren, nephews & nieces. Service 11am October 1, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church 2501 Main Street Little Rock, Arkansas. Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors 413 West Page Ave Malvern, Arkansas www.samuellvanceandsons.com 855-SLVANCE
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 1, 2019
