John F. Hendel, age 96, of Malvern, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Saturday October 19, 2019 at his daughter's home. He was born September 5, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late John and Marie (Lutsch) Hendel. He was a Navy WWII Veteran and then an aeronautical engineer for McDonnell Douglas. John was active in the Mercury and Gemini Space Programs. He was born and raised in the Lutheran faith and had been attending Second Baptist Church in Malvern.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie (Lutsch) Hendel; two brothers, Walter and Henry and sister, Marie.
Survivors include his wife, of sixty-seven years, Leola Hendel; son, Craig Hendel (wife, Nancy) of Appleton, WI; daughter, Pam Barrett (husband, Robert) of Malvern; brother, Richard Hendel of Youngstown, OH; four grandchildren, Dara Casey (husband, Keith), Benjamin Hendel, Nicolas Hendel and Caroline Hendel and three great-grandchildren, Star Casey, Jessie Casey and Kail Casey.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the family's home at 100 Blue Meadow Drive, in Malvern, with Brother Joey McDermott officiating and the U.S. Navy rendering honors.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 25, 2019